Fourth and final season of Hank Azaria's 'Brockmire' to debut in March

Actress Katie Finneran arrives on the red carpet at the Netflix "Bloodline" New York series premiere in New York City in 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

"Brockmire" stars Amanda Peet and Hank Azaria are returning for the fourth and final season of the baseball comedy. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UP | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The fourth and final season of Hank Azaria's baseball comedy Brockmire is slated to premiere on IFC in March.

Also returning for the last episodes of the show are Amanda Peet, Tyrel Jackson Williams and Katie Finneran.

"From the beginning, Brockmire was conceived as a four-season story, and we are so proud to see it written and produced to its creative conclusion," IFC Executive Director Blake Callaway said in a statement.

"Blazers off to the amazing crew, our fantastic partners at Funny Or Die, and the incredible cast, especially the incomparable Hank Azaria, who lives, sleeps and breaths Jim Brockmire, as well as Amanda Peet who makes an indelible contribution to the show as Jules, and Tyrel Jackson-Williams who completely shines as Charles. Fans and critics alike will love watching how the story ends."

Brockmire Seasons 1-3 are on Amazon. Seasons 1 and 2 are also available on Hulu, with Season 3 to be added Jan. 1.

The show follows Azaria's Jim Brockmire, a fast-talking, outrageously candid, Major League Baseball announcer clawing his way back a decade after a drunken, on-air meltdown -- a YouTube sensation -- sidelined his career.

The first two seasons saw Brockmire living a debauched life of drugs and sex as he bitterly, but hilariously, commented on Triple A League games in Pennsylvania and Louisiana.

Season 3 featured a sober Brockmire doing play-by-play in the radio booth for the major leagues during spring training in central Florida, while also attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and spending time with friends who hold him accountable for his actions.