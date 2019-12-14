Disney orders Season 2 of 'Mira, Royal Detective' ahead of premiere

Actor Kal Penn arrives on the red carpet at the launch of The Players' Tribune at Canoe Studios in New York City in 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actress Freida Pinto will soon be heard voicing a character in the animated series "Mira, Royal Detective" on Disney Junior. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Disney Junior has renewed Mira, Royal Detective for a second season before the animated series debuts this spring.

The mystery-adventure show, which takes place in the Indian-inspired land of Jalpur, follows a young female investigator who works for the queen.

Its voice cast includes Leela Ladnier, Freida Pinto, Kal Penn, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Hannah Simone, Jameela Jamil and Aasif Mandvi.

"Mira, Royal Detective hasn't even premiered yet and we have already seen the excitement building for this series featuring a brave and empowered young girl who will stop at nothing to solve a case. To ensure that we have plenty of new mysteries ahead for Mira, we are thrilled to begin production on a second season and can't wait to introduce her to the world in 2020," Joe D'Ambrosia, senior vice president of original programming and general manager of Disney Junior, said in a news release.