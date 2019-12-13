Keke Palmer arrives on the red carpet at the 36th annual MTV Video Music Awards on August 26. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Keke Palmer and Joel Kim Booster have been tapped to host a reboot of MTV dating show Singled Out for Quibi.

The reboot will run for 20 episodes with each installment running under 10 minutes in length. Quibi is a short-form streaming service with a focus on mobile devices that will be launched in April.

The original Singled Out ran from 1995 to 1998 on MTV and featured 50 contestants competing for the heart of one single.

"I am thrilled to be hosting Singled Out," Palmer said in a statement. "To be able to reimagine this show for my generation and on a new platform is so exciting. Can't wait for you guys to see what we have in store!"

Palmer recently starred in Hustlers and appears on Good Morning America's third hour with Michael Strahan and Sara Haines.

Booster starred on NBC's Sunnyside and is developing a romantic comedy based on Pride and Prejudice for Quibi titled Trip.

Quibi has also announced an animated series starring Andy Cohen titled The Andy Cohen Diaries and a revival of police comedy Reno 911!