WWE NXT: Finn Balor becomes No. 1 contender

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Finn Balor, Tommaso Ciampa and Keith Lee competed in a Triple Threat match on WWE NXT to determine the No. 1 contender for Adam Cole's NXT Championship.

The highly-competitive match was the featured main event of the night. Balor, Ciampa and Lee put everything on the line for a chance to face Cole next week on WWE NXT for the title.

Lee continued his hot streak and used his awesome strength to toss around his opponents throughout the contest. Ciampa was impressive as well, able to nail Balor and Lee with a double Willow's Bell.

Lee, as the match neared its conclusion, delivered a Spirit Bomb to Ciampa. Balor took advantage of the situation and unleashed a perfectly timed Coup de Grace to Lee as he came down from the Spirit Bomb. Balor was then able to get the three count, setting him up next week against Cole for the NXT Championship.

Also on WWE NXT, Lio Rush defended his NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Angel Garza.

Garza thought he had the high-flying match won after he hit Rush with the Wing Clipper for a very close two count.

Garza, shocked, then immediately locked in a Reverse Full-Nelson submission hold onto Rush who taped out, making the self-proclaimed Most Beautiful Man in the World the new NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

Garza had another surprise up his sleeve when he invited his girlfriend Zaide into the ring. He then got down on one knee and proposed with Zaide saying yes.

Dakota Kai battled Mia Yim in a physical match that continued even after a winner was crowned.

Yim, wanting to get revenge on the newly villainous Kai, performed a Cannonball on her rival into the steel steps.

Kai was then able to survive Yim's Code Blue and smashed Yim's face into an exposed turnbuckle in order to win the match.

Yim wasn't done, however, and attacked Kai from behind as she started to exit the ring. The Head Baddie in Charge brought Kai to the tech area and Suplexed her through a table.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Raul Mendoza defeating Cameron Grimes; Travis Banks defeating Jaxson Ryker; Breezango defeating The Singh Brothers; and Bianca Belair defeating Kayden Carter.