Harry Styles performs a crosswalk concert on 'Late Late Show'

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Harry Styles performed on The Late Late Show a crosswalk concert on a busy street in Los Angeles.

James Corden put the concert together for the pop star on Wednesday, providing props and dancers.

Styles performed songs such as "Kiwi," "Lights Up," "Watermelon Sugar" and "Sign of the Times" while cars waited for the light to turn green. Once drivers were ready to drive past the crosswalk, Styles, Corden and their crew raced to get off the street.

Styles ended the segment by zip lining across the crosswalk. The One Direction alum was left hanging, however, after Corden and the crew forgot to bring him down before heading off to go celebrate the concert.

"Lights Up" and "Watermelon Sugar" are set to appear on Styles' upcoming second solo album Fine Line which will be released on Friday.

Styles served as the guest host of The Late Late Show recently and played a round of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with his ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner.

The singer ate a giant water scorpion after he refused to rank the solo careers of his former One Direction bandmates Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne Niall Horan and Zayn Malik.