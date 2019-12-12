"The Andy Cohen Diaries," a new show about "Watch What Happens Live" host Andy Cohen, is coming to Quibi. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Television personality and producer Andy Cohen is getting his own series at Quibi.

The short-form streaming service, which launches in April, announced Thursday that it has ordered six episodes of the animated series The Andy Cohen Diaries.

The Andy Cohen Diaries will chronicle "iconic and untold" moments in the life of Cohen, the host of Watch What Happens Live and an executive producer for Real Housewives.

Cohen previously gave fans a glimpse into his life in the books The Andy Cohen Diaries and Superficial: More Adventures from the Andy Cohen Diaries. The show will feature Cohen's tales of celebrity encounters and behind-the-scenes moments from his shows and his experience as a new dad.

"I'm so excited to start writing more adventures in my diaries, and animated, short installments represent the perfect format to bring these to life," Cohen said.

Cohen will executive produce The Andy Cohen Diaries with Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley.

Quibi confirmed the news in a tweet Thursday.

"This is a photo of @Andy. Imagine it was animated, looked like the cover of his book, and was a 10 minute-long episode. That's what his new Quibi show will be like," the company said.

This is a photo of @Andy. Imagine it was animated, looked like the cover of his book, and was a 10 minute-long episode. That's what his new Quibi show will be like. pic.twitter.com/CIivesrnuw— Quibi (@Quibi) December 12, 2019

Cohen's Watch What Happens Live was renewed through 2021 at Bravo this week. Jamie-Lynn Sigler appeared on Wednesday's episode, where she shared advice from her late Sopranos co-star James Gandolfini.