AEW Dynamite: The Young Bucks battle Santana and Ortiz

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The Young Bucks faced off against Santana and Ortiz in a brutal Texas Street Fight on AEW Dynamite.

The two teams fought on Wednesday in the main event to determine who would be the No. 1 contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, held by SCU.

The match got underway quickly as Santana, Ortiz and their fellow Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara attacked The Young Bucks from behind during their entrance. Brandon Cutler, a friend of The Young Bucks, was taken out fast by being thrown into a table located near the entrance ramp.

Things only got more violent as trash cans, kendo sticks and tables were brought into the ring. Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks wore a Dallas Cowboys helmet which helped him gain a momentary advantage.

The Young Bucks would eventually prevail after Nick Jackson Super Kicked Ortiz while Matt Jackson held a steel chair to his face. The duo then performed the Meltzer Driver on Ortiz onto another steel chair to secure the victory.

Also on AEW, the No. 1 ranked wrestler Jon Moxley swiftly defeated Alex Reynolds with the Paradigm Shift soon after the match started.

Moxley was then approached by AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and his Inner Circle which includes Santana, Ortiz, Guevara and Jake Hager.

Jericho came in peace, offering Moxley to join the Inner Circle so that the group could truly rule AEW. The champ placed an Inner Circle t-shirt on Moxley's shoulder and stated that he should think about his decision and come back later with an answer.

Cody was in action against AEW newcomers The Butcher and The Blade who were accompanied to the ring by The Bunny. Cody's partner was QT Marshall, a grappler chosen by Cody's rival MJF after The American Nightmare allowed him to.

Marshall worked well with Cody and was even able to hold his own against The Butcher and The Blade. Cody, after being tagged in, unleashed a flurry of offensive moves.

The Butcher and The Blade would fight back, however, and were able to isolate Marshall away from his partner. The new team took out Marshall and pinned him for the victory.

Cody, as he recovered from the match outside the ring, was greeted by Darby Allin who lent a helping hand.

Other moments from Dynamite included MJF accepting Cody's challenge from last week; AEW newcomer Big Swole defeating Emi Sakura; Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page defeating Kip Sabian and Shawn Spears; and Luchasaurus defeating Guevara which led to a brawl between Jurassic Express and The Inner Circle.