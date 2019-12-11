Marisa Tomei arrives for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 22. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Woody Harrelson, Marisa Tomei, Ellie Kemper and Ike Barinholtz will be returning for ABC's second All in the Family live special that will be paired with Good Times.

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times is set to air on Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. EDT.

The first live special, which paired All in the Family with The Jeffersons, aired in May.

Harrelson portrayed Archie Bunker with Tomei as Edith Bunker, Kemper as Gloria Stivic and Barinholtz as Meathead.

Kevin Bacon, Jesse Eisenberg and Justina Maachado are also joining the All in the Family cast in unspecified roles. The cast for Good Times will be announced at a later date.

The special will recreate classic episodes of both All in the Family and Good Times, both developed by Norman Lear.

Jimmy Kimmel is once again executive producing along with Lear, Brent Miller, Will Ferrell, Justin Theroux and Kerry Washington who portrayed Helen Willis of The Jeffersons in the first special.

Washington teased in November on Kimmel's talk show that the new special will feature a number of surprises for fans.