Netflix is developing a show about Swedish music streaming company Spotify based on the Sven Carlsson and Jonas Leijonhufvud book "Spotify Untold." File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Netflix will explore the story of Spotify's success in a new scripted series.

Netflix announced in a press release Wednesday that it is developing a Swedish and English language series about the Swedish music streaming company.

The untitled series is based on the Sven Carlsson and Jonas Leijonhufvud book Spotify Untold, which recounts Spotify's rise from a tiny start-up company to the biggest music streaming service in the world.

The show will be produced by Yellow Bird UK, with Per-Olav Sorensen (Quicksand) as director, Berna Levin (Young Wallander) as executive producer and Luke Franklin as producer.

"The founding tale of Spotify is a great example of how a local story can have a global impact," said Tesha Crawford, Netflix director of international originals Northern Europe. "We are really excited about bringing this success story to life and we look forward to continuing our great collaboration with director Per-Olav Sorensen and the team at Yellow Bird UK."

The series centers on Spotify co-founders Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon, who revolutionized the music industry by offering free and legal streamed music around the world.

"I am excited to bring the story of Sweden-based Spotify to life on the screen," Sorensen said. "It is an ongoing fairytale in modern history about how Swedish wiz kids changed the music industry forever."

"The story is truly exciting and challenging. Challenging because the Spotify story has not ended yet -- it is still running with high speed and will probably change while we work on the project," he added.

Spotify launched in 2008. The platform has over 248 million users, including 113 million subscribers, and provides access to over 50 million tracks.