Julian McMahon's 'FBI' spin-off to debut on Jan. 7

"FBI: Most Wanted" -- starring Roxy Sternberg, Nathaniel Arcand, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Julian McMahon and Kellen Lutz -- is to debut on Jan. 7. Photo courtesy of CBS

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- The new Dick Wolf-produced procedural FBI: Most Wanted is set to debut on CBS Jan. 7.

Wolf is known for creating the massively popular Law & Order franchise.

His latest show stars Nip/Tuck alum Julian McMahon as the leader of an elite team of FBI Fugitive Task Force agents who track down criminals on the federal bureau's Most Wanted list.

The ensemble also includes Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes and Nathaniel Arcand.

"This group of highly skilled agents functions as a mobile undercover unit that's always out in the field, tirelessly pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice," a synopsis said.

"Overseeing the team is Jess LaCroix, a seasoned, enigmatic agent at the top of his game who is called upon to apprehend the most elusive and dangerous fugitives. His trusted crew includes Sheryll Barnes, an ex-NYPD detective with a psych degree and first-rate street smarts; analyst Hana Gibson, a master of data-mining and social engineering; communications expert Kenny Crosby, an Army intel vet Jess has taken under his wing; and Jess' brother-in-law, Clinton Skye, a deadly marksman with a law degree."

The show is a spin-off of the network's FBI series, which is now in its second season.