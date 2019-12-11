Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Harry Styles guest hosted James Corden's Late Late Show and played Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with his ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner.

The pair, on Tuesday, was tasked with answering personal questions that they could avoid by eating disgusting food items.

The food available included bug trifle, giant water scorpion, 1,000-year-old eggnog, cod sperm, salmon smoothie and bull penis, among others.

Styles declined to answer which songs on his last album were about Jenner and ate a piece of cod sperm which he eventually spit out.

The pop star said he has watched Keeping Up with the Kardashians when asked, but quickly ate some giant water scorpion after he was asked to rank the solo careers of his former One Direction bandmates Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik.

Kendall Jenner ranked her siblings from best to worst parents, putting Rob Kardashian first, followed by Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian.

The reality star sipped salmon smoothie after failing to name the most unlikeable supermodel and then ate bull penis after declining to name the most surprising celebrity that sent her a direct message.

Styles also starred in a mini version of Carpool Karaoke where he picked up James Corden on the way to The Late Late Show. The singer received advice on how to deal with guests and then performed with the comedian his song "Watermelon Sugar."

Styles would perform onstage his song "Adore You," which appears on his upcoming album Fine Line alongside "Watermelon Sugar" and "Lights Up." The album will be released on Friday.