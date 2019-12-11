"Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik," hosted by comedian Anthony Jeselnik, will return for a second season on Comedy Central. File Photo by Nina Prommer/EPA

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik will return for Season 2.

Comedy Central announced in a press release Wednesday that it renewed the talk show, hosted by comedian Anthony Jeselnik, for an eight-episode second season.

Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik features Jeselnik's interviews with fellow comedians about their careers and influences. Jeselnik's guests also participate in bizarre studio segments.

"Anthony has a knack for wit and irony in the flow of conversation, which makes him a hilarious and great interviewer," Comedy Central co-heads of original content Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen said. "It'll be a treat to see him continue to push boundaries with an all-new lineup of comedian friends."

In addition to hosting, Jeselnik co-executive produces the show with Christie Smith and Meaghan Rady. Rady also serves as showrunner.

"I love making this show and look forward to continuing Comedy Central's unprecedented winning streak through 2020," Jeselnik said.

Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik premiered in September. Season 1 featured interviews with comedians Nick Kroll, Natasha Leggero, Kumail Nanjiani, Tig Notaro, Kristen Schaal and David Spade.

Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik is also available as a podcast. Jeselnik also hosts the Comedy Central podcast The Jeselnik and Rosenthal Vanity Project, which is in its second season.

Jeselnik previously served as a writer for Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and hosted the Comedy Central series The Jeselnik Offensive and the NBC reality competition Last Comic Standing. His stand-up comedy special Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward debuted on Netflix in April.