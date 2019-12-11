Actor Ethan Hawke attends the 74th Venice Film Festival in 2017. File Photo by Paul Treadway/ UPI | License Photo

Actors Ethan Hawke and Maya Hawke attend the 33rd annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Ethan Hawke is to guest star on "The Purge" Season 2 finale. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- First Reformed and Boyhood actor Ethan Hawke is to guest star on USA Network's horror drama The Purge.

"Welcome back, Ethan Hawke! The 2013 star of The Purge Movie will be returning during next week's season finale of @ThePurgeTV," the cable network tweeted Tuesday.

The anthology series will wrap up its second season on Dec. 17. Season 2 starred Derek Luke, Max Martini, Paola Nunez and Joel Allen.

The five-film Purge franchise and TV show are set in a society where nothing is illegal for one 12-hour period each year.

In the original 2013 movie, Hawke played James Sandin, a wealthy security system salesman who dies fighting to protect his family at their Los Angeles mansion during Purge night.

Hawke will reprise this role in a flash-back scene on the TV show.