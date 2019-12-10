Timothee Chalamet says 'Little Women' 'gets at the pursuit of artistry'

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Timothee Chalamet talked up his new movie Little Women on the Tonight Show, stating that it is a must-see film.

"I was saying it to my sister yesterday. I was like, 'Man if I have daughters one day I want them to see it. And she was like, 'If you have sons,' and it's true," the actor told host Jimmy Fallon on Monday.

"Everyone should see this because it just gets at the pursuit of artistry, what it is to be human, what it is to be a girl and a woman back in the 1800s. But unfortunately, the prejudices that have held up to today and it's just special," he continued.

Chalamet also praised his co-stars which include Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen.

"You see young people on screen and like Emma Watson included. They're acting like with youthful abandon," he said

Little Women, written and directed by Greta Gerwig, is set to hit theaters on Dec. 25. The film is based on Louisa May Alcott's classic novel of the same name. Meryl Streep and Laura Dern also star.

Chalamet noted that he would star in any film Gerwig makes, having already worked with the filmmaker and Ronan in 2017's Lady Bird.

The 23-year-old said he would even portray a chair or a tree in one of her films and demonstrated how he would act out being a tree while Fallon portrayed being a chair.