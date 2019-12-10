Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee is mourning the death of her mom, Angie Douthit.

McKee, 25, paid tribute to her mother in an Instagram post Tuesday after Douthit died Monday following a battle with cancer.

McKee shared a photo of Douthit crossing the finish line of a race. She remembered her mom as an "amazing" and inspiring person in the caption.

"Momma @angiedouthit has crossed the finish line," McKee wrote. "She is healed and running in heaven in eternity. Idk anyone who left earth with such an impact."

"Could you imagine this world if we all lived like Angie Douthit. She always said 'it's easy, we were put on earth to share Gods love.' And boy did she. 700 daily post for you guys to read daily, hundreds of speaking engagements even when she could barely walk or speak, she simply trusted That God would speak through her," she said.

McKee vowed to make Douthit proud.

"Momma, i did not deserve you. But you loved me so unconditionally. You were the glue that held me together. The one who always believed in me. Idk what I will do without you but I hope this goes by fast so I can hurry and come be with you," McKee wrote.

"You passed a torch down to us and I will not fail you," she said. "I will make you proud momma."

Douthit's family had announced Douthit's death on her Instagram account Tuesday.

"On Monday, December 9 at 11:37pm, Angie finished her race. Her last days were spent lovingly surrounded by family and friends as they prayed, sang, and shared funny Angie stories," the post reads.

McKee first shared Douthit's brain cancer diagnosis on Twitter in January 2018. Douthit discussed her health on the Teen Mom OG Season 8 reunion in September after the cancer had spread.

"I'm unique from what my doctors tell me," Douthit said. "I have non-small cell carcinoma in my lungs, which is lung cancer. Stage 4. I also have small cell carcinoma in my lungs, and that doesn't happen. No one gets both kinds of lung cancer. A non-smoker, a marathon runner, it's just blowing everyone's mind."

McKee appeared on the MTV series 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 3 before joining Teen Mom OG. She has three children, 8-year-old son Gannon, 5-year-old daughter Jaxie and 3-year-old son Broncs, with her ex-husband, Josh McKee.

McKee and Josh McKee split in August after six years of marriage and 10 years together.

"I am deciding my marriage needs a break. My heart breaks for my kids. But as of right now, this is what's best," McKee tweeted at the time.