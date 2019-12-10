Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Bachelor in Paradise couple Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski have called it quits.

Morton, 26, and Bukowski, 32, announced Tuesday on Instagram that they have called off their engagement.

"One of the many lessons this life has taught us is that it's okay to be stubborn in the pursuit of happiness. To fight for what is real and good, and that often times the hardest thing and the right thing are the same," Morton wrote.

"We've reached a point in our story where we agree it's best to go our separate ways. We have chosen to love and respect each other as friends because that's the base of our relationship, and it's what is most natural for us," she said.

Morton thanked family, friends and fans for their support.

"We are grateful for everything that we've learned in this chapter, and are hopeful for what is to come in life and in love for both of us," she said.

Bukowski shared the same message on his own account.

Fellow Bachelor Nation alums Mike Johnson, Onyeka Ehie, Sydney Lotuaco and Nicole Lopez-Alvar were among those to voice their support for Morton and Bukowski in the comments.

"I love you both," Johnson wrote.

":( heart u mama," Lopez-Alvar said.

Morton and Bukowski got engaged during Bachelor in Paradise Season 6, which concluded in September. Morton attended the After the Final Rose special without her engagement ring.

"We're still engaged," she said during the episode. "I just put in so much effort every day, and I love him so much. But I put in so much that my tank empties. And if I'm not getting it filled, I break down."

Morton competed in Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor before starring on Bachelor in Paradise. Bukowski appeared in Emily Maynard's season of The Bachelorette and Bachelor Pad Season 3 before joining Bachelor in Paradise.