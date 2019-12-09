Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Netflix introduces The Witcher characters Geralt of Rivia, Princess Ciri and Yennefer of Vengerberg in a series of new videos.

The streaming service released videos Monday that give an in-depth look at Geralt, played by Henry Cavill, Ciri, portrayed by Freya Allen, and Yennefer, played by Anya Chalotra.

In his video, Cavill explains how Geralt is a witcher, or a mutant and monster hunter that is rejected by society.

"You are almost universally hated by every species on the continent," the actor says. "It's unlikely you're gonna have a cheery personality. But Geralt himself, despite the stony exterior, is actually quite good, but very capable of doing bad things."

"Geralt isn't simply a white knight; he isn't a harsh monster hunter. He's an incredible blend of the two," he adds.

In her video, Allen explains how Ciri begins as a sheltered and naive princess. The character evolves after losing everybody she loves in the span of one night, and is tasked with finding Geralt.

"There's something special about this girl," the actress says. "She's very loyal to the people that she loves. She's built a heart from it, but just hasn't had any experience in the real world. All she's known is a sheltered life as a princess.

"She's very relentless, very stubborn, and she's also very naive," she adds. "She suddenly gets dropped in a very brutal world."

In her video, Chalotra explains how Yennefer is a troubled but powerful sorceress. The character was born with a deformed spine and jaw, leading her father to resent her and sell her to a witch.

"Yennefer is in a constant battle with herself. She had a really tragic childhood, a place of frustration, rage, confusion," the actress says.

"She is never satisfied, always striving for something else. She owns her sexuality and uses it to manipulate people and gets what she wants," she adds. "The arc that she goes through is an incredible challenge."

The Witcher is based on the Andrzej Sapowski book series of the same name, which was previously adapted as a series of video games. The show is created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and premieres Dec. 20.

Netflix released character posters of Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer last week. The streaming service previously shared a trailer that shows Geralt flirting and fighting.