'Bachelorette' alum J.P. Rosenbaum diagnosed with rare autoimmune disorder

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Former Bachelorette contestant J.P. Rosenbaum has been diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder.

Rosenbaum, 42, and his wife, Bachelorette Season 7 star Ashley Hebert, shared Rosenbaum's diagnosis with Guillain-Barré syndrome Sunday on Instagram Stories.

Rosenbaum posted photos and videos from a hospital, where he is undergoing immunoglobulin therapy. He described Guillain-Barré syndrome as "a very surreal, and humbling, and crazy, rare" disorder.

"Just can't really believe it," Rosenbaum said. "Next steps are figure out if I've plateaued, which I think I have, in my symptoms. Definitely staying another night in the hospital."

Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare autoimmune disorder that causes a person's own immune system to damage the nerves, according to the CDC. The disorder can cause muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis.

Hebert also shared photos and videos with Rosenbaum from the hospital.

"Jp was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome yesterday. He is in treatment and doing well," Hebert wrote. "It may be a long road to full recovery, but we are so grateful to everyone that has helped us get to a speedy diagnosis and treatment."

Hebert thanked supporters in another post.

"Thank you to everyone that has reached out," she said.

Rosenbaum and Hebert met and got engaged during The Bachelorette Season 7, which aired in 2011. The couple married in December 2012 and have two children, son Fordham Rhys and daughter Essex Reese.

Rosenbaum shared a family photo Dec. 1 on his seven-year wedding anniversary with Hebert.

"7 years down, probably about 3-4 more to go. Happy anniversary to the woman responsible for all the love and happiness in this picture (and basically all my pictures for the last 7 years). [Love] u @ashleylynnrosenbaum," he wrote.