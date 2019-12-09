Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Adam Sandler appeared on Good Morning America to discuss his latest film Uncut Gems and his role as a New York jeweler who is addicted to gambling.

"I was a nervous wreck because there were so many things I had to do in the movie," the actor said to GMA's Robin Roberts about his reaction to first reading the script.

"There were scenes where unfortunately my clothes were off. Everything was disgusting thinking about me doing it," he continued.

Sandler said that his wife Jackie Sandler convinced him to star in the film and helped him prepare for it.

"I talked to my wife and she said, 'you have to do this,"' The 53-year-old said. "Me and my wife got very close practicing every night, doing the scenes, talking about everything. It was very interesting for us."

Sandler also discussed the Oscar buzz is he receiving for his role.

"I never thought of this stuff in my life. It wasn't my goal growing up. I didn't say, 'I wanna get and Oscar one day.' I just wanted to make movies. I wanted to do what Eddie Murphy was doing," he said. "This is a whole new feeling and it's fun."

Uncut Gems, directed by Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie, is set to open in theaters on Dec. 25. Former NBA star Kevin Garnett, The Weeknd and Idina Menzel also star.