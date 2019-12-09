Norman Reedus' travel show "Ride With Norman Reedus" will be returning for a fifth season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- AMC renewed on Monday travel show Ride with Norman Reedus for a fifth season.

The renewal comes ahead of Season 4's premiere on March 8 at 12 a.m. EDT.

Ride with Norman Reedus features the Walking Dead star hitting the open road to explore different cultures and the best food, scenery and local activities from around the world. The motorcycle enthusiast is joined by a guest each episode.

Season 5 will allow fans to vote on where Reedus travels to through on an online poll on the show's official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. Fans will be able to vote between Jackson, Miss., San Diego, Salt Lake City, Seattle or Portland, Ore.

"Ride not only gives me the chance to share my passion for motorcycle culture, but also the opportunity to explore new places around the world and meet some incredible people on the journey," Reedus, who also executive produces the series, said in a statement.

"I'm so excited for fans to see this upcoming season and to get on the road for season five! And I can't wait to see which location fans chose for me to visit next year."

Reedus' former Walking Dead co-star Michael Rooker, Milo Ventimiglia, Ryan Hurst also from The Walking Dead, Clifton Collins Jr., Dom Rocket and Becky Goebel will be the featured guests on Season 4 as the actor travels to Alabama, Georgia, Japan, Costa Rica and Uruguay.

Reedus recently starred in the PlayStation 4 exclusive video game Death Stranding. The title received a leading nine Game Awards nominations including Game of the Year and Best Performance for Reedus.