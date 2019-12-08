'Star Trek,' 'Benson,' actor Rene Auberjonois dies at 79

Actor Rene Auberjonois has died at the age of 79. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Actor Rene Auberjonois died Sunday at the age of 79.

The sad news was announced on the Benson, Boston Legal and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine icon's Twitter feed.

"Minions say: We're sad to confirm that René passed away today, Sunday, December 8," the post said.

The New York-born actor is also known for his roles in the 1970 comedy film M*A*S*H* and 1989 animated musical The Little Mermaid.

"I have just heard about the death of my friend and fellow actor @reneauberjonois. To sum up his life in a tweet is nearly impossible. To Judith, Tessa & Remy I send you my love & strength. I will keep you in my thoughts and remember a wonderful friendship with René," actor William Shatner tweeted.

George Takei, another favorite from the Star Trek universe, also took to Twitter to mourn the "terrible loss."

"Star Trek fans knew him as Odo from Deep Space Nine. We knew him as René. He was a wonderful, caring, and intelligent man. He shall be missed. When I look out to the stars, I shall think of you, friend," Takei said.