Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager to host New Year's Eve special on NBC

TV personality Jenna Bush Hager arrives on the red carpet at the 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront in 2017 in New York City.

TV personality Hoda Kotb is set to host a New Year's Eve special for NBC.

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Today show presenters Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager have been booked as the hosts for a New Year's Eve prime-time special on NBC.

A Toast to 2019 is scheduled to air Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.

It will feature appearances by Kristen Bell, Martin Short, Maya Rudolph, Tony Hale, Terry Crews and Nikki Glaser.

Other celebrities expected to join in the holiday program include Lauren Ash, Andrea Canning, Chris D'Elia, Dylan Dreyer, Ryan Eggold, Ben Feldman, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, Willie Geist, Brad Goreski, Lester Holt, Matt Iseman, Sheinelle Jones, Carson Kressley, Loni Love, Howie Mandel, Josh Mankiewicz, Craig Melvin, Natalie Morales, Brent Morin, Keith Morrison, Dennis Murphy, Patton Oswalt, Al Roker, Ashley Tisdale and Johnny Weir.