Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Showtime is giving a glimpse of Claire Danes in Homeland Season 8.

The network shared a trailer for the show's eighth and final season Friday featuring Danes as Carrie Mathison as former CIA officer Carrie Mathison and Mandy Patinkin as Carrie's mentor and former boss Saul Berensen.

The preview shows Carrie (Danes) return to Kabul, Afghanistan, with Saul (Patinkin) following her imprisonment in a Russian gulag. Carrie and Saul try to broker peace with the Taliban and avoid "oblivion," as Carrie struggles with her memory.

"I lost seven months of my life. Tell me I don't get a shot at some payback," Carrie says.

Season 8 co-stars Maury Sterling as Max Piotrowski, Linus Roache as David Wellington, Costa Ronin as Yevgeny Gromov, Numan Acar as Haissam Haqqani and Nimrat Kauer as Tasneem Qureshi, and premieres Feb. 9.

Homeland is based on the Israeli series Prisoners of War and is created by Gideon Raff. Showtime announced in August 2018 that Season 8 will be the show's last.

"Homeland has been a game-changing series for Showtime, as provocative about the world we live in as it is prescient," Showtime CEO David Nevins said.

"Viewers will be rewarded by the way Alex brings Homeland home," he added, referencing Homeland writer and executive producer Alex Gansa.