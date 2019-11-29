Craig David to headline New Year's Eve special on BBC

Singer Craig David is to perform a concert on the BBC on New Year's Eve. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Craig David has been booked to headline a New Year's Eve special on BBC One.

David is known for his hit songs "Fill Me In," "7 Days," "Heartline" and "Do You Miss Me Much."

"I can't think of a better way to see in the New Year and new decade than performing and celebrating with you all. It's going to be a night to remember!" the entertainer said in a press release.

The concert will be televised from London's Central Hall Westminster. The program also will include the city's holiday fireworks display.