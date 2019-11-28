Thor the Bulldog wins the National Dog Show

Handler Eduardo Paris and Thor the Bulldog, winner of the 2019 National Dog Show title. Photo by Bill McCay/NBC

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Thor the Bulldog was crowned the winner of the 18th National Dog Show in Philadelphia on Thursday.

His handler Eduardo Paris sat on the ground with him, smiling upon hearing the news.

"I love this dog," Paris said. "He's a very complete dog. ... He moves like a dream."

The event aired on NBC, with entertainer John O'Hurley and canine competition expert David Frei serving as hosts.

NBC correspondent and sports broadcasting Hall of Famer Mary Carillo reported from inside the show ring, with former U.S. Olympic figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir offering color commentary from back stage.

Whiskey, a 3-year-old male Whippet, won the title last year.