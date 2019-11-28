NYPD: 'Balloons will fly!' at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Workers inflate The Olaf from "Frozen" balloon Wednesday as they prepare for the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Workers inflate the Astronaut Snoopy balloon Wednesday as they prepare for the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Workers inflate The Grinch balloon Wednesday as they prepare for the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The 93rd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature more than a dozen giant balloons flying high above New York City, the NYPD confirmed Thursday morning.

The inclusion of inflatable versions of Snoopy, SpongeBob, Smokey the Bear and other beloved animated characters had been in doubt Wednesday because of anticipated high winds.

"As of now the balloons will fly!" the NYPD Manhattan North Twitter feed said at 7 a.m. on Thursday.

7am UPDATE-As of now the balloons will fly! SpongeBob Balloon Matrix: Maximum Wind = 23 mph Sustained, 34 mph Gusts. Lets hope the wind stays calm at the #macysthanksgivingdayparade pic.twitter.com/Akt2crmTSe— NYPD Midtown North (@NYPDMTN) November 28, 2019

The temperature was 47 degrees when the the parade was getting ready to kick off, NBC News said. Wind gusts were expected to be between 20 to 30 m.p.h.

The traditional event is slated to air 9 a.m. to noon on NBC, with Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker serving as hosts.

Scheduled to perform are music stars Natasha Bedingfield, Black Eyed Peas, Chicago, Ciara, Josh Dela Cruz, Celine Dion, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Debbie Gibson, Chris Janson, Idina Menzel, Lea Michele, the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street, NCT 127, Ozuna, Billy Porter, Kelly Rowland, That Girl Lay Lay, TLC, Tenille Townes and Chris Young.

The casts of the Broadway shows Ain't Too Proud, Beetlejuice, Hadestown and The Tina Turner Musical are also booked to sing.

The parade will end with an appearance by Santa Claus.