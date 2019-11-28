Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade underway in NYC

Workers inflate The Olaf from "Frozen" balloon Wednesday as they prepare for the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The Pikachu balloon makes its way down the parade route at the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Thursday, November 28, 2019. The parade started in 1924, tying it for the second-oldest Thanksgiving parade in the United States with America's Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The 93rd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is officially underway in New York City.

As promised, more than a dozen giant balloons are flying high above the Manhattan parade route.

The inclusion of inflatable versions of Snoopy, SpongeBob, Smokey the Bear and other beloved animated characters had been in doubt Wednesday because of anticipated high winds.

"As of now the balloons will fly!" the NYPD Manhattan North Twitter feed said at 7 a.m. on Thursday.

7am UPDATE-As of now the balloons will fly! SpongeBob Balloon Matrix: Maximum Wind = 23 mph Sustained, 34 mph Gusts. Lets hope the wind stays calm at the #macysthanksgivingdayparade pic.twitter.com/Akt2crmTSe— NYPD Midtown North (@NYPDMTN) November 28, 2019

The temperature was 47 degrees when the the parade kicked off, NBC News said. Wind gusts were expected to be between 20 to 30 m.p.h.

The traditional event is airing on NBC, with Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker serving as hosts.

Early performances on the broadcast included Celine Dion, and the casts of Sesame Street, Ain't Too Proud to Beg, Beetlejuice, Hadestown and The Tina Turner Musical.

Still scheduled to perform are music stars Natasha Bedingfield, Black Eyed Peas, Chicago, Ciara, Josh Dela Cruz, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Debbie Gibson, Chris Janson, Idina Menzel, Lea Michele, NCT 127, Ozuna, Billy Porter, Kelly Rowland, That Girl Lay Lay, TLC, Tenille Townes and Chris Young.

The parade will end with an appearance by Santa Claus.