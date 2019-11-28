Henry Thomas, E.T. reunite for Comcast commercial

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Henry Thomas reunited with his space alien co-star from the 1982 movie E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial in a TV commercial that debuted on Thursday morning.

Featuring John Williams' iconic theme music from the film, the nostalgia-inspiring ad for Xfinity and Comcast NBC Universal aired during NBC's broadcast of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

It showed the now adult Elliott (Thomas) waking up to find his own children discovering E.T. hiding behind a snowman in their front yard.

"You came back!" Elliott exclaims. "A lot's changed since you were here."

Elliott and his family then introduce the kindly creature to the Internet, virtual reality and streaming movies.

E.T. takes Elliott's son and daughter on a flying bicycle ride before gifting them with a hologram of himself and heading home to his own planet.

The words, "Reconnect for the holidays," appear on the screen, over a photo of the family posing with E.T.

The original sci-fi movie was directed by Steven Spielberg, and co-starred Dee Wallace, Peter Coyote and Drew Barrymore.