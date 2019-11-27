Tinsley Mortimer engaged to Scott Kluth: 'I always knew it was you'

Tinsley Mortimer confirmed her engagement to boyfriend Scott Kluth. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Tinsley Mortimer is engaged to be married.

The 44-year-old television personality confirmed her engagement to her boyfriend, Scott Kluth, in an Instagram post Tuesday.

Mortimer shared a photo of Kluth's proposal in Chicago, Ill. Kluth popped the question outside the historic Chicago Water Tower.

"I always knew it was you!!!" Mortimer captioned the post, adding a heart emoji.

Mortimer's new Real Housewives of New York co-star Leah McSweeney and Real Housewives of Dallas star D'Andra Simmons were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Congrats boo," McSweeney wrote.

"Congratulations," Simmons added.

E! News previously reported that Mortimer and Kluth got engaged Sunday. Kluth proposed as Christmas carolers sang on the steps of the Chicago Water Tower.

Mortimer had shared a video Sunday of herself and Kluth partying at Tao Chicago nightclub.

"Best weekend ever!!! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH SCOTT!!!" she wrote.

Mortimer and Kluth have had an on-again, off-again relationship since 2017. Mortimer confirmed at BravoCon this month that she and Kluth were back together.

"I'm more excited than anybody is, but I'm just so happy," she said.

Mortimer was previously married to Robert "Topper" Mortimer from 2002 to 2010.