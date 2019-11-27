Christian Serratos will play Selena Quintanilla in the Netflix series "Selena: The Series." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix is adding Julio Macias, Jesse Posey, Hunter Reese Peña and four other actors to its Selena: The Series cast.

Deadline reported Wednesday that Macias (On My Block), Posey (First Love), Peña (Morning Ritual), Carlos Alfredo, Jr. (Mutt and Chopps), Juan Martinez, Daniela Estrada and Paul Rodriguez, Jr., have joined the new show about late singer Selena Quintanilla.

Selena stars Christian Serratos as Selena, who was killed at age 23 in 1995. The show is a coming-of-age story about the singer's life and career.

Macias, Posey, Peña and Alfredo will have series regular roles. Macias plays Pete Astudillo, a singer who helps write a few of Selena's most popular songs, with Posey as Chris Perez, a guitarist who develops a relationship with Selena, Peña as Ricky Vela, a keyboard player, and Alfredo as Joe Ojeda, another keyboardist.

Martinez, Estrada and Rodriguez will have recurring roles. Martinez portrays a young A.B., Selena's brother, with Estrada as a young Suzette, Selena's sister, and Rodriguez as Roger Garcia, a shy guitarist.

Peña confirmed his casting in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"Dreams come true," he wrote. "This is kinda funny LOL they unknowingly cast my roommate @carlosalfredojr as a band member also. God has a sense of humor. Glad I didn't give up. @selenanetflix."

Rodriguez also posted about his casting on Instagram Stories.

"Feeling blessed to be a part of this amazing project!!!!" he wrote.

Netflix released a first teaser featuring Serratos as Selena this month. The show co-stars Ricardo Chavira as Selena's father, Abraham, Seidy Lopez as Selena's mother, Marcella, Gabriel Chavarria as an older A.B., Noemi Gonzalez as an older Suzette, and Madison Taylor Baez as a young Selena.

Selena: The Series will consist of six episodes. Jaime Davila, Rico Martinez, Suzette Quintanilla, Simran A. Singh and Moises Zamora are producing the project.