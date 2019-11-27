Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix has canceled that revival of Mystery Science Theater 3000 after two seasons.

Host Jonah Ray announced the cancellation on Twitter alongside a video of himself appearing sad and putting on his uniform from the show. Ray also referenced other shows Netflix has canceled.

"So, Netflix decided to not do another season of MST3K. We are off to Get Down in Lilyhammer while the OA helps us take it One Day At A Time. We will be in group therapy with Tuca & Bertie, Jessica Jones & Lady Dynamite. The sessions will be run by Gypsy (w/ Noami Watts)," he said.

"We don't know what the future holds for the show, it always seemed to figure out how to survive. From Comedy Central to SyFy. Then kept alive by RIFFTRAX & Cinematic Titanic. Whatever happens, I want everybody to know that getting a chance to be on this show was a dream come true," he continued.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 originally aired on Comedy Central and then Syfy from 1988 to 1999. The two seasons on Netflix bring the cumulative season total to 12.

The show came to Netflix after fans donated to a Kickstarter campaign to reboot it, raising over $5 million in a month.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 revolved around two mad scientists forcing a man and two robots to watch and comment on bad movies.

Patton Oswalt and Felicia Day also starred in the revival.