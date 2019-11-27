'Melrose Place' stars reunite in New York

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The stars of 1990s soap opera Melrose Place reunited in New York this week.

Josie Bissett, Laura Leighton, Doug Savant, Andrew Shue, Courtney Thorne-Smith and Daphne Zuniga enjoyed night out Monday in New York City.

Leighton, who played Sydney Andrews on the Fox series, shared a photo Tuesday on Instagram of the group posing for a selfie.

"Ran into a few friends last night. #MelrosePlace #NYC #FriendsForever," she captioned the post.

Zuniga, who portrayed Jo Reynolds, posted the same picture on her own account.

"Ran into some friends in New York!" she wrote.

Bissett, who played Jane Mancini, said Monday morning that the group was in New York to film an episode of Good Morning America.

"Can hardly wait to see this gang in #NYC tonight! Tomorrow we will be taping an interview on (Airs Dec 9th, I think) @goodmorningamerica," she said.

Melrose Place had a seven-season run on Fox from 1992 to 1999. The series was created by Darren Star and co-starred Heather Locklear, Thomas Calabro, Grant Show, Jack Wagner, Rob Estes, Lisa Rinna and Kelly Rutherford.

Melrose Place had a one-season reboot on The CW in 2009 starring Katie Cassidy, Colin Eggelsfield and Stephanie Jacobsen.

Zuniga said in an interview with The Wrap in August that she is open to an official reunion with the original cast.

"I'm pretty sure, that if the writing was good, that someone could gather all of us together," the actress said.