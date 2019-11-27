Laura Dern says she survived a hurricane while filming 'Jurassic Park'

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Laura Dern told Jimmy Kimmel she experienced a destructive hurricane during production of 1993's Jurassic Park.

"It was devastating and amazing, shocking to go through," Dern said on Tuesday. Hurricane Iniki touched down on the island of Kauai in Hawaii while the the cast and crew were there, including director Steven Spielberg and star Jeff Goldblum.

Dern said that herself and Spielberg were being moved to a safer area in their hotel when they witnessed the damage the hurricane was causing.

"We were thrown up against a wall and I'll never forget seeing everything go sideways. Palm trees, pieces of cars, roofs of houses and it was insane," she said.

The actress also mentioned having to share rations with Spielberg and Goldblum and how the filmmaker would pass the time by shining a flashlight at Dern from different angles to display how the lighting would work in a love story or horror film.

Dern, Goldblum and their Jurassic Park co-star Sam Neil are set to return for Jurassic World 3 which is set to hit theaters on June 11, 2021.

Dern can be seen in Netflix's Marriage Story, also starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver. The film, currently in theaters, comes to the streaming service on Dec. 6.

"I'm amazed by the movie and feel so lucky to be a part of it," Dern told Kimmel about Marriage Story. "Noah Baumbach who wrote and directed it has just made a perfect piece of art."