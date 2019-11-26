Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Seth Rollins kicked off Raw with a town hall meeting featuring the majority of the locker room after the red brand was handily defeated at Survivor Series.

Rollins, who served as team captain for the Raw men's team at Survivor Series, started berating superstars for their performance at the event.

The BeastSlayer said Randy Orton was the weak link on the men's team, called out Charlotte Flair's performance on the women's team, wondered why AOP didn't even compete and criticized Rey Mysterio for being unable to defeat WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

Rollins' comments caused the roster to leave the ringside area except for Kevin Owens. KO didn't say a word as Rollins called him lazy and jealous of his position in the company. Owens responded with a Stunner, setting up the night's main event.

Owens and Rollins had a competitive, back and fourth affair with both men pulling out all the stops to win. Owens was able to dodge a Curb Stomp attempt and hit Rollins with a Pop Up Power Bomb but it wasn't enough.

Owens, after avoiding a second Curb Stomp, was able to nail Rollins with a Stunner when Akam and Rezar of AOP unexpectedly arrived onto the scene.

The Authors of Pain, who have been out of action for months, brutally assaulted Owens, ending the match. AOP also starred down Rollins but left him alone. Rollins then took advantage of a weakened Owens and hit him with a Curb Stomp as Raw went off the air.

Also on Raw, United States Champion AJ Styles was set to defend his title against Humberto Carrillo, however, when the high-flyer made his way to the ring, Styles' crew The O.C. attacked him, leaving him unable to compete.

This led to Orton, Ricochet, Mysterio and Drew McIntyre challenging The Phenomenal One for his title. It was agreed that the challengers would face off in a Fatal 4-Way match to determine who would face Styles that night.

Orton was poised to win the Fatal 4-Way after he hit McIntyre with an RKO but The O.C. ensured that The Viper wasn't the winner. Mysterio ended up winning after surprising Ricochet with a pin.

Styles then battled Mysterio with The O.C. still getting involved at every turn, leading to the referee banning Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson from ringside. Mysterio hit the champ with a 619 that also took out the referee, causing The O.C. to return.

Orton came back and took out Gallows and Anderson, giving Mysterio the chance he needed to land another 619 which was followed by Orton's RKO. Mysterio would deliver a Frog Splash and successfully pin Styles to become the new United States Champion.

Mysterio celebrated his victory inside the ring with his son Dominik.

Other moments from Raw included Rusev violating his restraining order, attacking Bobby Lashley and getting arrested; AOP defeating Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins; Andrade defeating Akira Tozawa; Buddy Murphy defeating Matt Hardy before he brawled with Aleister Black; Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka defeating Flair after she once again spit her green mist into The Queen's face; and Erick Rowan defeating Kyle Roberts.