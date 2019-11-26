Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Period drama Strange Angel won't return for a third season.

Deadline confirmed Tuesday that CBS canceled the series after two seasons on CBS All Access.

Strange Angel is based on the biography Strange Angel: The Otherworldly Life of Rocket Scientist John Whiteside Parsons by George Pendle. The show was created by Mark Heyman and starred Jack Reynor, Bella Heathcote and Peter Mark Kendall.

"The series brought new meaning to the idea that the truth is stranger than fiction and we are incredibly thankful to the creative team of Mark Heyman, David DiGilio, Ridley Scott and David W. Zucker for their vision, as well as the fantastic cast for bringing the bizarre story of Jack Parsons to life," CBS All Access EVP of originals Julie McNamara said in a statement.

Strange Angel explored the life of Jack Parsons (Reynor), a real-life rocket engineer and occultist. The show completed a second season in July.

Strange Angel joins One Dollar, starring John Carroll Lynch, which was canceled after one season on CBS All Access. The streaming service still airs The Good Fight, Twilight Zone and Why Women Kill, and has Star Trek: Picard and The Stand in the works.

In addition, CBS and Viacom are in the midst of a merger scheduled to close Dec. 4. The deal will bring Nickelodeon's library content to CBS All Access.