Nov. 26 (UPI) -- NBA star Blake Griffin will host Comedy Central's holiday programming event.

The network announced in a press release Tuesday that Griffin, 30, will host 31 Days of Holiday Survival in December.

Comedy Central said 31 Days is meant to get viewers through the holidays with their "sanity intact." The programming schedule includes Bad Santa 2, holiday-themed episodes of The Office and South Park, and Jeff Dunham's Very Special Christmas Special.

Griffin will star in interstitial sketches, with additional content to be released on social and digital platforms. He appears in a trailer for the programming event released Tuesday.

Deadline said Comedy Central is also developing a pilot for an interview show with Griffin as host, One On One with Blake Griffin. The show will have Griffin interview famous friends as they play a game.

Griffin will executive produce One On One with Dave Caplan, Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein. Trooper Entertainment and Mortal Media co-produce.

Griffin, who plays for the Detroit Pistons, previously appeared on the Comedy Central series Broad City and Roast Battle.

Here's the full schedule of 31 Days of Holiday Survival programming:

Dec. 7: Bad Santa 2 double dip

Dec. 14: Dynamic Duos Saturday. Movies include CHiPs, Wedding Crashers, 21 Jump Street

Dec. 21: Family Insanity Saturday. Movies include Meet the Parents, Dirty Grandpa

Dec. 24: The Office Christmas Party - Holiday-themed episodes of The Office back-to-back

Dec. 25: Holiday-themed episodes of South Park, Jeff Dunham's Very Special Christmas Special back-to-back (x6), Bad Santa 2

Dec. 28 and Dec. 29: At Home with the Fam Weekend. Movies include Office Space, Meet the Parents, The Internship, 21 Jump Street, Wedding Crashers

Dec. 31: South Park marathon

Jan. 1: Chappelle's Show marathon