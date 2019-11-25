Kelly Rowland says least favorite Destiny's Child song is 'Bug-A-Boo'

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Kelly Rowland appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and discussed her former group, Destiny's Child, and gave a timeline for new solo music.

The singer, during a lightning round of questions, was asked by Cohen what her favorite and least favorite Destiny's Child songs are.

"My favorite would have to be anything from the last Destiny Fulfilled album," Rowland said about the group's final album that was released in 2004.

"My least favorite would probably have to be, oh gosh, 'Bug-A-Boo,'" she continued. The appeared on their 1999 album, The Writing's on the Wall.

Rowland explained that there is a part of the song during the bridge that she does not enjoy.

The 38-year-old also denied anything happened between herself and rapper Nelly during the release of their song "Dilemma" and said that she will not be teaming up with Beyonce and Michelle Williams for a Destiny's Child reunion anytime soon.

"No, we haven't talked about it. We talk about everything else but that," Rowland said about a reunion before noting that she likes Destiny's Child reunions to be a surprise.

Rowland was asked by a fan when will she be releasing a new album and go on tour.

"Next year. I'm am so dead serious, next year," Rowland said. "Trust me, I've be waiting just as long as they have," she continued about her fans waiting for new music.

Rowland last released Talk a Good Game in 2013.