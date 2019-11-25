Julia Ormond joins 'Walking Dead' spin-off 'World Beyond'

Actress Annet Mahendru arrives in the press room at the 2014 International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Emmy Awards in New York City in 2014. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actress Natalie Gold arrives at the premiere of HBO's "The Leftovers" in New York City in 2014. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actress Julia Ormond is to co-star in the third "Walking Dead" series on AMC. File Photo by Danny Moloshok/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Temple Grandin and Sabrina star Julia Ormond has joined the cast of The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

The third installment in AMC's Walking Dead franchise is being filmed now in and around Richmond, Va.

Starring Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston and Nico Tortorella, the show is about the first generation of people raised after the zombie apocalypse, It is expected to debut on the cable network next year.

Ormond will play Elizabeth, "the charismatic leader of a large, sophisticated and formidable force," according to a press release.

"I'm so thrilled to be working with The Walking Dead team -- I absolutely love how they write for women in particular; a lovely, talented cast and great to be back with AMC," said Ormond, who also appeared in the network's critically acclaimed drama Mad Men.

The ensemble of World Beyond will also include Natalie Gold, Al Calderon, Scott Adsit and Ted Sutherland.

The Season 10 mid-season finale of the flagship show The Walking Dead aired Sunday night.