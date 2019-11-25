Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten win Season 28 of 'Dancing with the Stars'

Alan Bersten arrives for the sixth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on March 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Hannah Brown arrives for the 45th annual E! People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica on November 10. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Hannah Brown won Season 28 of "Dancing with the Stars" on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten were crowned the winners of Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars in Los Angeles Monday night.

They beat out fellow finalists Lauren Alaina, Ally Brooke and Kel Mitchell -- and their professional partners -- for the coveted mirror ball trophy.

Previously eliminated from the competition were actor James Van Der Beek, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, Office alum Kate Flannery, Queer Eye star Karamo Brown, model Sailor Brinkley-Cook, The Supremes singer Mary Wilson and NBA star Lamar Odom.

Pro football player Ray Lewis also dropped out of DWTS due to an injury.

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were the show's co-hosts. Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli are its judges.