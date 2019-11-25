Haluk Bilginer, Marina Gera take top acting honors at the International Emmys

Actor Haluk Bilginer arrives on the red carpet at the 47th International Emmy Awards in New York City on Monday. File by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Haluk Bilginer and Marina Gera won the top acting honors at the International Emmy Awards gala in New York on Monday night.

Bilginer picked up the Best Performance by an Actor prize for his work in Turkey's Şahsiyet (Persona) and the Best Performance by an Actress statuette went to Gera for her role in Hungary's Örök Tél (Eternal Winter.)

Australia's Safe Harbor earned the honor for Best TV Movie/Miniseries.

The Best Short-Form Series Emmy went to Hack the City and the Best Comedy title was bestowed on Especial De Natal (The Last Hangover.)

Both shows are from Brazil.

Colombia's La Reina Del Flow (The Queen of Flow) won for Best Telenovela.

The award for Best Arts Programming was presented to Dance or Die from the Netherlands and Britain'sThe Real Full Monty: Ladies' Night was named Best Non-Scripted Entertainment.

Falco won the Emmy for Best Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program and Bellingcat -- Truth in a Post-Truth World from the Netherlands was deemed Best Documentary.

The International Emmys ceremony recognizes excellence in television produced outside the United States and U.S. series produced in languages other than English.

Crazy Rich Asians actor, Daily Show correspondent and stand-up comedian Ronny Chieng hosted the event, which was live-streamed online.

CNN's Christiane Amanpour was previously announced as the winner of the Directorate Award, while former Game of Thrones show-runners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were earlier chosen to receive the Founders Award.