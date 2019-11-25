Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Netflix is introducing a new sketch comedy series titled Astronomy Club that is coming to the streaming service on Dec. 6.

A new trailer, released on Monday, highlights some of the skits that will be featured on Astronomy Club including new takes on Robin Hood and Mary Poppins, a celebration known as Ice Cube Day with the rapper making a brief appearance, a woman dancing on an airplane and two women making fun of each other during a fancy, old-fashioned dinner party.

Astronomy Club hails from Black-ish creator Kenya Barris who executive produces along with showrunner Daniel Powell (Inside Amy Schumer).

The comedy group was first formed in 2014 and includes Shawtane Bowen, Jonathan Braylock, Ray Cordova, James III, Caroline Martin, Jerah Milligan, Monique Moses and Keisha Zollar.

The show will tackle pop culture and social issues while being centered around the Black experience.

Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show will arrive with six episodes.