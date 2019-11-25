Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Anne with an E will end with a third and final season.

Netflix confirmed Monday that Season 3 will be the show's last. The season will be released Jan. 3 on Netflix.

Netflix shared the release date alongside a poster of Amybeth McNulty as Anne Shirley. The image shows Anne wearing a blue coat and one of her signature hair ribbons.

"The third and final season of #AnneWithAnE premieres January 3," the post reads.

Anne with an E is based on the Lucy Montgomery novel Anne of Green Gables. The show initially premiered on CBC in 2017 and streams on Netflix in the U.S.

Moira Walley-Beckett created the show, which co-stars Geraldine James as Marilla Cuthbert, R.H. Thompson as Matthew Cuthbert, Dalila Bela as Diana Berry and Lucas Jade Zumann as Gilbert Blythe.

"We've been thrilled to bring the quintessentially Canadian story of Anne with an E to viewers around the world," CBC and Netflix said in a joint statement. "We hope fans of the show love this final season as much as we do, and that it brings a satisfying conclusion to Anne's journey."

Walley-Beckett confirmed the news in an Instagram post Monday.

"I wish it could be different but it cannot. We have reached the end of the red Green Gables road after 3 wonderful seasons," she wrote. "I know you have loved this series as much as I have and I thank for that forever and a day."

Anne with an E follows Anne (McNulty), a spirited teenage orphan girl who goes to live with a brother and sister (James and Thompson) on the farm Green Gables in the 19th century.