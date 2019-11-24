'SNL:' Stars return for parody of Democratic debate

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- This weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live featured a star-studded parody of the most recent Democratic presidential debate.

Playing candidates Andrew Yang, Pete Buttigieg, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren and Tulsi Gabbard were current SNL players Bowen Yang, Colin Jost, Chris Redd, Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong.

Several other celebrities popped in to play the remaining contenders.

Amy Klobuchar was played by Rachel Dratch, Michael Bloomberg by Fred Armisen, Bernie Sanders by Larry David, Joe Biden by Woody Harrelson and Kamala Harris by Maya Rudolph.

The episode's guest host and SNL alum Will Ferrell played candidate Tom Steyer.

Asked by moderator Rachel Maddow (Melissa Villasenor) who can beat incumbent Donald Trump, Warren leaped over her podium, "Me, me, me, me, me!"

"I've got mom-hosting-Thanksgiving energy. I'ma little overwhelmed because I thought 10 people were coming and now there's 30 million. But I promise dinner will be ready if you just get out of the kitchen and stop asking questions," Warren said.

Calling herself "America's fun aunt," Harris revealed she planned to be playful and create some "viral moments" during the debate.

"Mama needs a gif," she said.

Buttigieg, allegedly wearing a suit from his First Holy Communion ceremony when he was a child, gestured to his appearance when asked why he thinks he is polling at zero with black voters.

Sanders claimed he was the first heart attack sufferer to go to the hospital on a city bus.

"I did have a heart attack-ack-ack-ack, but you ought to know by now, I'm doing better than ever," Sanders said, quoting the Billy Joel song "Movin' Out."

Klobuchar insisted she wasn't trembling because she is nervous.

"It's just my spidey sense that tingles whenever we need a moderate to say, 'Girl, we can't pay for that!'"

Biden said: "America, I see you and I see the faces you all make. When I talk, you're scared. You're scared I'll say something off-color, or worse, on color.

"What an honor it is to be on this stage with my fellow candidates. I want you to know that I smell your fear and it makes me stronger. I'm wearing the white suit of your fallen hero Hillary Clinton. Fight me, cowards," Gabbard said.