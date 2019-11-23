David Boreanz, Seth Rogen set for special editions of 'Price is Right'

Actor Drew Carey attends the premiere of "The Wizard of Oz 3D" in Los Angeles in 2013. File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- CBS has announced plans to air this winter two celebrity editions of the game show The Price is Right.

Drew Carey will host The Price is Right at Night: A Holiday Extravaganza with the Cast of Seal Team on Dec. 22 and The Price is Right at Night: A Holiday Extravaganza with Seth Rogen on Dec. 23.

"Series star David Boreanaz and additional cast members from CBS' Seal Team kick off the two-night event when they welcome an audience full of active duty military and veterans to the special prime-time show. Boreanaz and cast will play for the charity Headstrong Project, which provides mental health treatment for post-9/11 veterans and their families," a network press release said.

The next night actor and comedian Seth Rogen will play for Hilarity for Charity, "the national Alzheimer's nonprofit organization founded by him and his wife, Lauren Miller Rogen, and dedicated to raising awareness, inspiring change and accelerating progress in Alzheimer's care, research and support."