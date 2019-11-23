Apple TV+ renews Lauren Ambrose-Rupert Grint show 'Servant' for Season 2

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has renewed its suspense drama Servant for a second season.
Produced by The Sixth Sense and Split filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, the show is to debut on Wednesday. It takes place in Philadelphia and stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint.
The series is about what happens when a married couple (Ambrose and Kebbell) hires a mysterious young woman (Free) to help them overcome the death of their infant. Grint plays Ambrose's brother.
Apple TV+ previously renewed its other freshman shows Dickinson, For All Mankind, See and The Morning Show.