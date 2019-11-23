Apple TV+ renews Lauren Ambrose-Rupert Grint show 'Servant' for Season 2

M. Night Shyamalan and Lauren Ambrose arrive on the red carpet at the world premiere of Apple TV+'s "Servant" on November 19 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Lauren Ambrose arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of Apple TV+'s "Servant" on November 19 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Toby Kebbell, Lauren Ambrose, M. Night Shyamalan, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint arrive on the red carpet at the world premiere of Apple TV+'s "Servant" on November 19 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has renewed its suspense drama Servant for a second season.

Produced by The Sixth Sense and Split filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, the show is to debut on Wednesday. It takes place in Philadelphia and stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint.

The secret is out-there's going to be a Servant Season 2. @MNightShyamalan @FallonTonight #ServantATV Watch the Season 1 premiere on Thursday, November 28 on the @AppleTV app with an Apple TV+ Subscription.https://t.co/WpQWH4DnMq pic.twitter.com/pJEAz8RAWc— Servant (@Servant) November 23, 2019

The series is about what happens when a married couple (Ambrose and Kebbell) hires a mysterious young woman (Free) to help them overcome the death of their infant. Grint plays Ambrose's brother.

Apple TV+ previously renewed its other freshman shows Dickinson, For All Mankind, See and The Morning Show.