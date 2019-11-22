Rian Johnson says he stands by 'every choice' he made for 'Star Wars'

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Rian Johnson, who helmed 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi, discussed his work on the sci-fi adventure series while appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Cohen asked the filmmaker on Thursday a series of rapid-fire Star Wars questions and if he still stands by the choices he made on The Last Jedi, referencing how some fans were unhappy with Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) story.

"No, stand by every choice," Johnson said.

Johnson was also asked about what was the best and worst parts about working on a Star Wars film.

"Everything is the best, you're working on a Star Wars movie. There's nothing bad about it," he said.

The director said to keep an eye on StarWars.com for news about his planned trilogy that will take place outside the Skywalker saga and discussed how he supports baby Yoda in The Mandalorian.

Johnson, when asked about Carrie Fisher, said that plans for her character Leia Organa in the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, were not finalized before her death in December 2016.

Johnson's new film titled Knives Out, is set to hit theaters on Wednesday. The project is a murder mystery starring Daniel Craig, Christopher Plummer, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Ana de Armas and Katherine Langford.