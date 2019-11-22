Billie Eilish talks fame, being 'as present as possible' on 'Kimmel'

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live where she discussed her Grammy nominations, fame and trying to be present.

Eillish received six Grammy nominations recently including Album of the Year for her project, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

"Every year my family and me we would all sit in the living room and watch the Grammys like we never missed it," the singer said on Thursday. "The fact that I'm the same like little girl watching that in my living room and then I'm still in that same living room like being nominated for six, like what is that."

Eillish explained to Kimmel how she received advice from Melanie Chisholm of the Spice Girls about living in the moment and taking in all the amazing things she gets to do now in her career before it goes away.

"She was saying that at the beginning and the middle it's like you work, work, work, and you're huge, huge, huge and then it's done and it's like, Oh, where did that go," she said.

"So I'm like trying to be as present as possible," Eillish continued.

The "Bad Guy" singer also took part in an interview segment with kids where she asked them where do they go when they fall asleep, a reference to her album title.

Eillish is set to perform at the American Music Awards on Sunday along with Camila Cabello, Lizzo, Dua Lipa and others.