AEW Dynamite: Chris Jericho challenges Scorpio Sky

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- AEW World Champion Chris Jericho addressed his first loss in the company to AEW Tag Team Champions SCU by issuing a challenge to member Scorpio Sky.

Le Champion, who was pinned by Sky in his first lost, first came to the ring with his Inner Circle partner Jake Hager to announce that he will be holding a Thanksgiving thank-you celebration next week in honor of everything that he's done for AEW.

SCU then arrived with Sky and his partners Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian using reverse psychology in order to goad Jericho into a title match. Sky, after Jericho laid out the challenge, then got serious as he shook the champ's hand.

"I've been waiting 15 plus years for an opportunity just like this and maybe next week I'll turn Le Champion into Le Bitch," Sky said.

The other members of Inner Circle including Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz stormed the ring and handcuffed Daniels and Kazarian as Jericho hit The Judas Effect on Sky. Jungle Boy Jack Perry and Marko Stunt of Jurassic Express would attempt to help SCU but they were quickly dealt with until the arrival of their partner Luchasarus.

Luchasarus and Hager stared each other down, teasing an epic confrontation between the two before Hager decided to exit the ring.

Jon Moxley took on the equally crazed and demented Darby Allin in the main event. Allin arrived to the match in a body bag with Moxley's name on it. The grappler got himself out of the bag and then skateboarded down to the ring.

Allin, despite Moxley's superior size and strength, held his own in the bout and never gave up. Moxley would appear to dislocate his finger during the match which Allin took advantage of.

The body bag was brought into the ring with Moxley stuffing Allin back in, stomping on him in the process until the referee broke things up.

Moxley ended the highly competitive bout by climbing to the top rope and hitting Allin with a devastating Avalanche Paradigm Shift for the three count.

Other moments from Dynamite included Rey Fenix of The Lucha Bros defeating Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks; Hikaru Shida defeating Dr. Britt Baker; Private Party defeating Santana and Ortiz which was followed by Dustin Rhodes and Jackson fighting off Santana, Ortiz and Guevara; Kenny Omega announcing that he will face Pac next week; and Hangman Adam Page and MJF winning the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal.

The Battle Royal was to determine who will compete against each other to earn the Dynamite Diamond Ring. The match had a surprise appearance by professional wrestling legend Billy Gunn. MJF won after he eliminated Perry, who thought he had become the second survivor next to Page.