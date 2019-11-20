Soccer stars, Peter Frampton, Cicely Tyson show up in 'Madam Secretary' finale

Actress Cicely Tyson attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Actress Tea Leoni's political drama "Madam Secretary" will wrap its six-season run on Dec. 8. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Actresses Cicely Tyson and Tyne Daly, music icon Peter Frampton and members of the U.S. women's soccer team will appear in the series finale of Madam Secretary, CBS announced.

The show will end its six-season run on Dec. 8.

"Members of the World Cup champion U.S. Women's Soccer team -- Crystal Dunn, Allie Long, Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger -- visit the White House to help Elizabeth (Téa Leoni) kick off a new landmark political initiative," a press release from the network said. "Cicely Tyson guest stars as Flo Avery, who was born the day women were granted the right to vote, and joins the soccer stars at the White House. Tyne Daly guest stars as Sen. Amy Ross from Ohio, who opposes the initiative."

Frampton, who previously appeared in Season 5 of the political drama, will return to perform during a McCord family celebration.

The Madam Secretary ensemble also includes Tim Daly, Željko Ivanek, Patina Miller, Erich Bergen, Wallis Currie-Wood and Kevin Rahm. The show follows the title character -- Leoni's Elizabeth McCord -- as she juggles international diplomacy with being the married mother of three children.