Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Adam Lamberg has joined the Lizzie McGuire reboot at Disney+.

The streaming service announced Wednesday that Lamberg, 35, will reprise David "Gordo" Gordon in the upcoming series.

Lamberg and Hilary Duff, who is also returning for the reboot, shared the news in a video on Twitter. Jake Thomas, Hallie Todd and Robert Carradine will reprise Lizzie's brother, Matt, mother, Jo, and father, Sam McGuire.

"I'm so excited to be back. I'm so excited for you guys to come along on this journey with Lizzie," Duff says in the clip. "Obviously, the show would not be the same without her family. So, I'm so excited Jake Thomas is back playing Matt, and Hallie Todd is back playing Jo, and Bobby Carradine, who plays my dad, Sam."

"Wait, wait, wait. Fam's not complete without me," Lamberg interrupts. "Gordo's back."

Duff and Lamberg played Lizzie McGuire and Gordo, Lizzie's best friend, in the original series. The show had a two-season run on Disney Channel from 2001 to 2004, and will return as a sequel series on Disney+.

Duff called Gordo "essential" to Lizzie McGuire in a statement Wednesday.

"Gordo was an essential piece of the puzzle to what made the original Lizzie McGuire so authentic and beloved. I couldn't imagine the series without him," she said. "I can't wait for fans to see what he's up to 15 years later and how he fits into Lizzie's adult world."

The Lizzie McGuire reboot will follow the personal and professional life of Lizzie, now a 30-year-old apprentice interior decorator in New York. Disney+ has yet to announce a premiere date.